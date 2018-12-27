A horse-eye view of Oxford Street

Video

It’s rush hour - and gridlock on Oxford Street.

But it’s not what you think.

Instead of double-decker buses, beeping cars and street cleaners, it’s 70 horses that have brought the world famous street to a halt.

And instead of annoyance, there’s sheer delight at the spectacle from commuters, shoppers and tourists.

These are the horses and riders of the King’s Troop - and here’s why they often take a ride through the most unlikely of places.