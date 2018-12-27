A horse-eye view of Oxford Street

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why the King's Troop take over central London once a week
It’s rush hour - and gridlock on Oxford Street.
But it’s not what you think.
Instead of double-decker buses, beeping cars and street cleaners, it’s 70 horses that have brought the world famous street to a halt.
And instead of annoyance, there’s sheer delight at the spectacle from commuters, shoppers and tourists.
These are the horses and riders of the King’s Troop - and here’s why they often take a ride through the most unlikely of places.
-
27 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window