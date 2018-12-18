'I don't want to do Christmas at all'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Simon Thomas: Coping with grief at Christmas
Simon Thomas's wife Gemma died from acute myeloid leukaemia days before last year's Christmas.
This year, to help cope with his grief over the holiday period, the former Blue Peter presenter met with Joe who also lost his wife to blood cancer.
Simon shared with BBC Breakfast what it's been like for his family and the hope his son gives him.
18 Dec 2018
