The mothers learning the signs of radicalisation
A new scheme, funded by the government's counter-terrorism Prevent programme, is teaching mothers the signs of radicalisation to help them safeguard their children.
Those attending volunteer to do so - they have not been referred and it is not in response to any particular threat.
Shabnam Mahmood has been to meet those taking part in Bradford, for the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.
19 Dec 2018
