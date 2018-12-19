Royal Marines dream come true
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Royal Marines dream come true

Fourteen-year-old Malachi Neat, who has arthritis in his eyes, got an early Christmas gift from Royal Marine commandos.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 19 Dec 2018