What's the problem with universal credit?

Video

The government's overhaul of the welfare system to create one universal benefit has not had an easy roll out.

The aim was to create a smoother benefits system that encourages people to stay in work. But it's years behind schedule, linked to a rise in food bank use and rent arrears, and critics claim it might make millions poorer.

It's big, it's confusing and it's hard to know from the noise what the actual problems are.

Michael Buchanan, who's spoken to universal credit claimants across the country, explains.

