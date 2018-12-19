MPs accuse Corbyn of 'stupid woman' jibe

Media player
MPs accuse Corbyn of calling May 'stupid woman'
There were heated scenes in the House of Commons as Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was accused of calling the prime minister "stupid woman" under his breath during Prime Minister's Questions.
Some MPs called for an apology, others aimed criticism at the Speaker, and Mr Corbyn said he had in fact said "stupid people".
19 Dec 2018
