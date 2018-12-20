I can see argument for second vote - Rudd

Media player
Amber Rudd: 'I can see argument for second Brexit referendum'
The Work and Pensions Secretary, Amber Rudd, has suggested another referendum could become a "plausible" option if parliament remains deadlocked over Brexit.
Theresa May has repeatedly ruled out holding another public vote.
Speaking on ITV's Peston, Ms Rudd said that while she herself did not support another referendum, the case for one would grow if MPs could not agree on the way ahead.
20 Dec 2018
