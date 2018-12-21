Why do young people love to hate?

Video

More homophobic and transphobic hate crimes are going unsolved, according to research by BBC Three. We went to Gwent in South Wales, which has one of the highest rates in the UK.

21-year-old Alex Jones experienced a transphobic attack in his hometown, Cwmbran. Gwent police say the incident was fully investigated, but without independent evidence to support the case, they didn't proceed with the case.

His experience reflects a wider trend. BBC Three analysed four years of data on homophobic and transgender hate crimes provided by 37 police forces. Our analysis shows just one in eight recorded hate crimes resulted in a criminal charge in 2017 - down from almost one in four in 2014.

However, police say they are getting better at recording these kinds of crimes.