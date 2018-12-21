'Last confirmed sighting was 10pm last night'

Media player
Gatwick's runway has reopened after drones in the airspace caused it to shut down for more than a day.
Police have been trying to identify and stop the drone operator since the airport shutdown began.
Despite dozens of sightings, the drone, which detectives think has been adapted to cause deliberate disruption, has not been found.
Asst Chief Constable Steve Barry from Sussex Police said that officers had "a number of options" to deal with the drone.
21 Dec 2018
