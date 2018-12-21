Police question pair over 'fox cub hunting' video

Video

Two members of a fox hunt have been questioned by police on suspicion of illegal hunting, the BBC can reveal.

Video footage from the League Against Cruel Sports allegedly show members of the Meynell and South Staffordshire Hunt involved in cub hunting - which trains hounds to hunt foxes.

The hunting of wild mammals with dogs is illegal in England and Wales.

A statement issued by the hunt said it was "assisting the police with their enquiries".