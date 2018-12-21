Media player
Lockerbie: 'I remember the smell and the silence'
On 21 December 1988, Pan Am Flight 103 from London to New York exploded 38 minutes after take-off over the Scottish town of Lockerbie.
The 259 people on board were killed, along with 11 people on the ground.
Newsnight's Kirsty Wark, who was a reporter at the time, was among the first journalists to arrive at the scene.
21 Dec 2018
