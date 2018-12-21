Christmas number one is 'mind blowing'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Charity sausage roll song reaches Christmas Number one

LadBaby describes reaching Christmas number one with We Built This City On Sausage Rolls as 'mind blowing'.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 21 Dec 2018