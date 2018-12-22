UK forces believed US was 'committed'

Media player
UK armed force chief believed US was 'committed' in Afghanistan
Shortly before reports emerged that the US military was planning to sharply withdraw its numbers in Afghanistan, the head of the UK armed forces, General Sir Nick Carter, told the BBC he felt assured by their commitment to the "longer term challenge" to stabilise the country.
22 Dec 2018
