Thousands of doves draw people to cathedral

Lichfield Cathedral: Thousands of people visit illuminations
Church attendance in the UK has been in steady decline, but cathedrals seem to be bucking that trend.
Attendance is up more than 13% in the last decade, with ten million people visiting one of these historic buildings last year, Church of England figures suggest.
Christmas time is the busiest, with events attracting thousands regardless of faith.
The BBC went to Lichfield in Staffordshire to find out why more than 20,000 locals have made the trip this week.
24 Dec 2018
