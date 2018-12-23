Ashdown: 'Action man of British politics'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Paddy Ashdown, 'action man of British politics', dies aged 77

The ex-Liberal Democrats leader has died after a short illness. Lord Ashdown was diagnosed with bladder cancer in October.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 23 Dec 2018