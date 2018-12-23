Cable 'owes extremely energetic Ashdown'

Media player
Paddy Ashdown: Sir Vince Cable on former Liberal Democrats leader
Sir Vince Cable says he "owes a lot" to the "extremely energetic" Paddy Ashdown who has died aged 77.
Lord Ashdown was diagnosed with bladder cancer in October.
The longest-serving leader of the Lib Dems in its history, Lord Ashdown led the party between 1988 and 1999, when it became a growing force in UK politics.
After standing down as an MP in 2001, he served as the United Nations' high representative in Bosnia-Herzegovina, helping steer the country through its post-war reconstruction.
23 Dec 2018
