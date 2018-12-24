Raising a guide dog
Meet the guide dogs of the future

Every year in the UK, 850 new guide dogs are matched with blind or partially-sighted owners. It can be a life-changing partnership. But even the most accomplished dogs began life as wriggling puppies with a lot to learn.

At a few weeks old, these pups are just starting out on their journey...

  • 24 Dec 2018