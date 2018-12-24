Media player
Lennie James tells the story of the first Christmas after his mother's death
The actor Lennie James has written a short story about the first Christmas he spent in care after the death of his mother, when he was 10 and his brother 12.
James wrote That First Without Her Christmas Day for a book called Home For Christmas, which has been produced for the homeless charity The Passage.
The Line of Duty and Walking Dead actor read the story on BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
24 Dec 2018
