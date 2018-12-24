'We're feeling completely violated'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'We're feeling completely violated'

Paul Gait and his partner Elaine Kirk were arrested and released without charge over the drone chaos at Gatwick Airport.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 24 Dec 2018