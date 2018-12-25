Christmas Day swimmers brave the Serpentine

Video

Members of Hyde Park's Serpentine Swimming Club have taken part in the annual Peter Pan Cup on Christmas Day.

This year's race - which organisers said involved between 80 and 90 people - was won by Sakura Adams, 36, from London, who described her victory as "absolutely amazing".

The competition acquired its name in 1903 when JM Barrie, who wrote Peter Pan, was a member of the swimming club and competed in the Christmas event.