Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Royals greet Sandringham crowd after service
Members of the Royal Family have greeted hundreds of well-wishers after attending the Christmas Day church service at Sandringham.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge left the service - on the Queen's estate in Norfolk - with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Prince Charles.
The Duchess of Cornwall missed church due to a heavy cold and The Duke of Edinburgh also stayed at home, but is said to be in good health.
-
25 Dec 2018
