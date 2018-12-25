Royals greet Sandringham crowd after service
Members of the Royal Family have greeted hundreds of well-wishers after attending the Christmas Day church service at Sandringham.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge left the service - on the Queen's estate in Norfolk - with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Prince Charles.

The Duchess of Cornwall missed church due to a heavy cold and The Duke of Edinburgh also stayed at home, but is said to be in good health.

