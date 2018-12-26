Media player
Refugee Tales: 'Anti-foreigner is affecting refugees'
A group of refugees are speaking out against being kept in indefinite detention.
They are supported by the Gatwick Detainees Welfare Group which holds countryside strolls for them, while authors walk alongside them and write their stories - 'Refugee Tales'.
The names of refugees in this video have been changed to protect their identity.
26 Dec 2018
