Thai cave divers to receive George Medal

Two members of the South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue team have been awarded the George Medal.
John Volanthen and Richard Stanton were two of the expert divers who helped save a Thai football team, the Wild Boars, trapped in a cave earlier this year.
"The most important thing was returning the Wild Boars to their families," said Mr Volanthen.
He added: "I don't think anyone could have asked for any greater honour than being able to be part of the team that returned the Wild Boar to their families."
28 Dec 2018
