Rail fares rise: 'We don't see the advantage of them investing'
Rail fares have increased by an average of 3.1% in England and Wales - and almost 3% in Scotland - despite a raft of issues on the network in 2018.
The rail industry says 98p of every pound spent on a ticket is invested back into the network.
These commuters spoke to the BBC to voice their concerns.
02 Jan 2019
