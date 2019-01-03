Julia Grant discusses transitioning in 1979
Julia Grant speaks to a doctor about transitioning in 1979

Trans pioneer Julia Grant, who died on 2 January aged 64, was filmed by the BBC speaking to a psychiatrist about transitioning in 1979.

The ground-breaking BBC Two show, and its four follow-ups, told the story of her life before and after surgery.

David Pearson, who directed the series, described her as a "pioneer" who helped start "a huge change in public attitudes towards trans people".

