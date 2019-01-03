Media player
Army recruiting 'snowflakes': What do people think?
The British Army has raised eyebrows with its new recruitment campaign, targeting "snowflakes," "phone zombies," and "selfie addicts", among other stereotypical images of millennials.
The TV and poster adverts highlight qualities such as confidence, focus, compassion and drive.
But young people on the streets of London are a little bemused.
03 Jan 2019
