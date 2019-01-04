'X-ray' prison body scanner stops smuggler
Video

New Leeds prison scanner catches drug smuggling

An 'X-ray' body scanner to detect drugs in prison has been installed at Leeds jail, and caught an inmate attempting to smuggle in substances on its first day in use.

It's part of a £10m government pledge to reduce drug-fuelled violence in the UK's 10 most affected prisons.

The 10 prisons are Hull, Humber, Isis, Leeds, Lindholme, Moorland, Nottingham, Ranby, Wealstun and Wormwood Scrubs.

