Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Inside London's lost ice house
Hidden under London is a strange piece of history.
Built in the 1780s, with its location forgotten until now, the ice house was where wealthy Georgians would get ice from Norway.
Inside, the London Underground is only meters away.
-
06 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window