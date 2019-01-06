Inside London's lost ice house
Video

Hidden under London is a strange piece of history.

Built in the 1780s, with its location forgotten until now, the ice house was where wealthy Georgians would get ice from Norway.

Inside, the London Underground is only meters away.

