‘Nazanin’s hunger strike is not a game’

The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has told BBC Radio 5 Live that his wife’s planned hunger strike is “not a game”.

Speaking to Adrian Chiles, Richard Ratcliffe said Nazanin is taking action because she is being denied medical treatment.

The British-Iranian mother has spent more than 1000 days in an Iranian prison after being convicted of spying. She denies all the charges against her.

The strike is due to start on 14 January for three days.

Last Friday, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt described Nazanin’s imprisonment as “monstrous and totally unjust” on the Today programme, adding, “Nazanin isn’t the only person who is being detained, despite being totally innocent, as a pawn of diplomatic leverage”.