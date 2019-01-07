Has Leeds sex workers’ zone worked?

Video

Women are allowed to sell sex in the "managed zone" in Holbeck, Leeds, at certain times without being stopped by police.

The zone was set up in 2014 with the aim of making sex workers safer, but the councillor who pioneered it now believes it was a "mistake", saying it was under-resourced.

Police numbers have been increased and an independent review is planned.

The Safer Leeds partnership said it has seen "clear improvements in our relationships and engagement with street-based sex workers", and the initiative "has led to some landmark convictions of offenders".

