The 'managed' red-light district of Leeds
Since 2014, the neighbourhood of Holbeck has been at the centre of an experiment – to create a managed zone where sex-work could take place without recrimination.
Some say the scheme has helped keep sex workers safe on the streets, while local residents say their concerns have gone unheard.
So has the scheme worked? The Victoria Derbyshire Programme went to find out.
08 Jan 2019
