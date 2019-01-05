Assistant Chief Constable Sean O'Callaghan
Police chief says altercation moved through two carriages

Assistant Chief Constable Sean O'Callaghan told BBC Breakfast the suspect being sought for the fatal stabbing of a man on a train Surrey has been arrested.

He said "another person involved" had also been arrested.

Mr O'Callaghan also described the sequence of events detectives know to have taken place on the train.

