Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Why I became a paedophile hunter'
A prolific so-called "paedophile hunter" meets a woman whose father ended his own life after being caught allegedly trying to meet a 15 year-old girl.
Lesley wanted to ask Jamie Lee about his motivation and tell him how awful it is for a family when the caught man takes his own life before they can ask what has happened.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.
-
09 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window