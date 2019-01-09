'Why I became a paedophile hunter'

Video

A prolific so-called "paedophile hunter" meets a woman whose father ended his own life after being caught allegedly trying to meet a 15 year-old girl.

Lesley wanted to ask Jamie Lee about his motivation and tell him how awful it is for a family when the caught man takes his own life before they can ask what has happened.

