'I can't change how I look'

Video

Fatima Timbo, who has dwarfism, has a growing fan base on Instagram after working as a model for two years.

But in a new series on BBC London about body image, the 21-year-old revealed she was not always confident in her body and has been regularly bullied because of her stature.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.