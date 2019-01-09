'My dad killed himself after paedophile claims'

Video

At least eight men have killed themselves in the UK after being labelled child sex offenders on social media by so-called "paedophile hunters" in the last six years, the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme has found.

Lesley's father took his own life without any charges being brought by police.

She now lives with unanswered questions, threats of rape against her, and the belief that such groups are hindering - rather than enabling - justice.

