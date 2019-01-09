Media player
'My dad killed himself after paedophile claims'
At least eight men have killed themselves in the UK after being labelled child sex offenders on social media by so-called "paedophile hunters" in the last six years, the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme has found.
Lesley's father took his own life without any charges being brought by police.
She now lives with unanswered questions, threats of rape against her, and the belief that such groups are hindering - rather than enabling - justice.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.
09 Jan 2019
