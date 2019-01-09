Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Arrest video of jailed mother in Iran
Video appearing to show the arrest of jailed mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been shown in a documentary on Iranian TV.
The British-Iranian mother has spent more than 1,000 days in an Iranian prison after being convicted of spying. She denies all the charges against her.
Last week, her husband revealed she was planning a hunger strike because she is being denied medical treatment.
-
09 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-46814547/nazanin-zaghari-ratcliffe-arrest-video-of-jailed-mother-in-iranRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window