Footage of Nazanin's arrest
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Arrest video of jailed mother in Iran

Video appearing to show the arrest of jailed mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been shown in a documentary on Iranian TV.

The British-Iranian mother has spent more than 1,000 days in an Iranian prison after being convicted of spying. She denies all the charges against her.

Last week, her husband revealed she was planning a hunger strike because she is being denied medical treatment.

  • 09 Jan 2019
Go to next video: ‘Nazanin’s hunger strike is not a game’