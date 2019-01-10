Media player
Footage of jailed Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe arrest released
Video appearing to show the arrest of jailed mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been shown in a documentary on Iranian TV.
The British-Iranian mother has spent more than 1,000 days in an Iranian prison after being convicted of spying. She denies all the charges against her.
10 Jan 2019
