The women fighting fast fashion waste

Are you a fast fashion victim?
Claire and Emily run a hub in Manchester that takes old clothes and fabrics and transforms them into new garments.
They teach upcycling, mending and ancient Japanese dyeing techniques at the hub, with the hope people will stop buying new.
An estimated 235 million items of clothing were sent to UK landfill in 2017, according to a report by Sainsbury's.
This clip is originally from BBC Radio 5 Live.
13 Jan 2019
