'I don't care why... just eat the cake!'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ditching the diet: ' 'I don't care why... just eat the cake!'

After undergoing 20 diets in 14 years Becky Young decided to turn her back on society's perception she should be thin.

In response, she launched the Anti Diet Riot Club to fight back against the "diet culture".

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 10 Jan 2019