'You're a bit too brown'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Colourism is big in the Asian community'
Married YouTubers Bilal and Mima say in the Asian community you can often be abused for being "a bit too brown".
These British Bangladeshis believe colourism is rife in South Asia, and say "white is seen as more desirable".
Mima told BBC Minute: "The way to really make a huge change is if everyone is a bit more considerate."
-
11 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window