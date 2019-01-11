'You're a bit too brown'
'Colourism is big in the Asian community'

Married YouTubers Bilal and Mima say in the Asian community you can often be abused for being "a bit too brown".

These British Bangladeshis believe colourism is rife in South Asia, and say "white is seen as more desirable".

Mima told BBC Minute: "The way to really make a huge change is if everyone is a bit more considerate."

