Video

A dad has told BBC Radio 5 Live that finding out his three children weren’t biologically his, was “like being hit by a sledgehammer".

Richard Mason, one of the founders of moneysupermarket.com, was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis two years ago, meaning he had been infertile since birth.

Mr Mason’s ex-wife has been ordered to pay him £250,000 for paternity fraud, but the legal case has allowed her to keep the identity of the real father a secret.

5 Live have tried to contact Mr Mason’s ex-wife, but haven’t had a response.

This clip is originally from The Emma Barnett Show on 10 January 2019.