Murdered boy 'had no affiliation with gangs'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Stabbed boy Jayden Moodie 'had no affiliation with gangs'
Jayden Moodie, who was knocked off a moped and stabbed in east London, had a huge heart, his family says.
Giving a statement to the media on Thursday, Jayden's cousin, Leon Green, said the 14-year-old loved bikes and was due to start at a boxing academy this month.
Police have said the attack on the boy was targeted and "intent on lethal force".
The teenager was knocked down by a black Mercedes B Class at around 6.30pm on Tuesday in Bickley Road, Leyton.
He was then stabbed to death by three attackers.
He had recently moved from Nottingham to London.
-
10 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window