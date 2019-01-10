Murdered boy 'had no affiliation with gangs'

Video

Jayden Moodie, who was knocked off a moped and stabbed in east London, had a huge heart, his family says.

Giving a statement to the media on Thursday, Jayden's cousin, Leon Green, said the 14-year-old loved bikes and was due to start at a boxing academy this month.

Police have said the attack on the boy was targeted and "intent on lethal force".

The teenager was knocked down by a black Mercedes B Class at around 6.30pm on Tuesday in Bickley Road, Leyton.

He was then stabbed to death by three attackers.

He had recently moved from Nottingham to London.