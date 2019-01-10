Meghan's fashion tips as new patron
Would you reject a handbag donated by the Duchess of Sussex? That's what one woman did on a previous visit to charity Smart Works.

Meghan Markle - who has just become patron of the organisation - laughed as she told the story to charity staff.

Smart Works provides high-quality clothes and one-to-one interview preparation to long-term unemployed women.

The duchess helped to pick out jewellery, handbags and coats.

It's one of the duchess' first solo patronages. Four were revealed by Kensington Palace this week.

