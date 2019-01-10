Meghan's fashion tips as new patron

Media player
Meghan Markle's fashion tips as new patron of Smart Works
Would you reject a handbag donated by the Duchess of Sussex? That's what one woman did on a previous visit to charity Smart Works.
Meghan Markle - who has just become patron of the organisation - laughed as she told the story to charity staff.
Smart Works provides high-quality clothes and one-to-one interview preparation to long-term unemployed women.
The duchess helped to pick out jewellery, handbags and coats.
It's one of the duchess' first solo patronages. Four were revealed by Kensington Palace this week.
10 Jan 2019
