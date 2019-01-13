Flaws in gambling self-exclusion scheme

Video

BBC Radio 5 Live Investigates has found serious flaws in a self-exclusion scheme designed to stop problem gamblers using high street bookmakers.

A BBC producer excluded himself from 20 betting shops in Grimsby, Lincolnshire, using the Multi-Operator Self Exclusion Scheme (MOSES).

However he was still able to bet in 15 of them. This follows a similar investigation a year ago, when a producer was able to bet in 19 out of 21 betting shops, again in Grimsby.

The Association of British Bookmakers said it was "disappointed" with the findings.

The Senet Group, which uses funding from bookmakers to run the scheme said: "The results of this investigation are disappointing" but insisted MOSES is an "important first step for people who genuinely want to reduce their gambling."

