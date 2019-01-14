'Why I had to leave my ultra-Orthodox family'
Video

Inside the hidden world of Britain's Hasidic ultra-Orthodox Jews

Would you be able to leave your family and friends, knowing you may never see them again, so you could follow your dreams?

That was the choice Izzy Posen, a Hasidic ultra-Orthodox Jew faced when he decided to leave his isolated religious community.

He told BBC World Service how his life has been transformed since breaking free.

Video produced by Trystan Young and Alice Porter.

