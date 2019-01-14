'Why I had to leave my ultra-Orthodox family'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Inside the hidden world of Britain's Hasidic ultra-Orthodox Jews
Would you be able to leave your family and friends, knowing you may never see them again, so you could follow your dreams?
That was the choice Izzy Posen, a Hasidic ultra-Orthodox Jew faced when he decided to leave his isolated religious community.
He told BBC World Service how his life has been transformed since breaking free.
Video produced by Trystan Young and Alice Porter.
-
14 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-46843532/inside-the-hidden-world-of-britain-s-hasidic-ultra-orthodox-jewsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window