What does Malala do for fun?

Video

Malala Yousafzai is a Nobel Peace Prize winner who was shot and nearly killed by the Taliban when she was just 15 years old.

She's also just written a book, "We Are Displaced", in which she tells her own story and shares the journeys of other young female refugees who've been forced from their homes.

But in between writing and university life - how does Malala relax? And does her mum approve of her tidying?