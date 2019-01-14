Does Llanelli still want Brexit?
Video

Is Brexit-voting Llanelli changing its mind?

The Welsh town of Llanelli overwhelmingly voted for Brexit in the 2016 referendum.

But now major employer, a German-owned factory, has decided to leave the town. So what do residents make of Brexit now?

Reporter: Myriam Francois

Video journalist: Alex Dackevych

