Burst pipe causes '60ft water fountain'
A burst pipe has caused a water fountain at least 60ft (18m) high to suddenly appear in a residential street.
A spokesman for the local water company said engineers were working to repair the pipe as quickly as possible.
He said: "A road closure was put in place for the safety of local residents. Our teams have isolated the pipe and no customers in the area have been affected by loss of water or low pressure."
11 Jan 2019
