Pro-Brexit activist arrested
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Pro-Brexit activist James Goddard arrested

Pro-Brexit activist James Goddard has been arrested in connection with incidents outside Parliament on Monday.

Police said a man in his 30s was arrested outside St James's Park Tube station in London just before midday.

He is being held on suspicion of a public order offence.

Mr Goddard was involved in a protest in Westminster earlier this week during which Remain-supporting Conservative MP Anna Soubry was called a Nazi.

  • 12 Jan 2019