Pro-Brexit activist arrested

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pro-Brexit activist James Goddard arrested
Pro-Brexit activist James Goddard has been arrested in connection with incidents outside Parliament on Monday.
Police said a man in his 30s was arrested outside St James's Park Tube station in London just before midday.
He is being held on suspicion of a public order offence.
Mr Goddard was involved in a protest in Westminster earlier this week during which Remain-supporting Conservative MP Anna Soubry was called a Nazi.
-
12 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window