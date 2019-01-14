'They're playing god with people's lives'

Video

A woman awarded £500,000 after being left with severe physical and mental disabilities is homeless after her mother was barred from buying them a home with the money.

Courtney Boden was attacked by her father as a baby and given compensation in 2007 to support her.

But the government's official solicitor has said her mother, Beverley Neal, who cares for her, cannot benefit from it.

The Ministry of Justice said it had "every sympathy" for Ms Boden.

